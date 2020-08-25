Team Profile: Haupt Racing Team

Haupt Racing Team (HRT) is a new addition to the GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS grid in 2020, though many of its components are very familiar.

It begins with the man at the top: Hubert Haupt has competed in the series since 2013, finishing as Silver class runner-up in the Endurance Cup on two occasions; away from the track, he has developed a successful real estate business.

Between 2013 and 2019 Haupt drove a Mercedes-AMG GT3 for the highly accomplished Black Falcon outfit. When the team elected to step back from international GT3 racing in early 2020, Haupt seized the opportunity to achieve his ambition of becoming a team owner.

Haupt Racing Team was born, with many of the people that made Black Falcon a title-winning force joining the new squad. They include technical director Marvin Wagner, team manager Sean Paul Breslin, and chief engineer Renaud Dufour. Indeed, while HRT is a new team, it already possesses vast experience of top-level GT3 racing.

The drivers are proven winners, too, with the established duo of Maro Engel and Luca Stolz contesting the full season, while Vince Abril joins for Endurance events. A Silver Cup crew also operates at Endurance rounds, with Haupt continuing his career behind the wheel alongside Sergey Afanasyev and Finlay Hutchison.

GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS – Endurance Cup

#4 – Maro Engel / Luca Stolz / Vince Abril

#5 – Hubert Haupt / Sergey Afanasyev / Finlay Hutchison (Silver Cup)

GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS – Sprint Cup

#4 – Maro Engel / Luca Stolz

